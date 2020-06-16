All apartments in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
4323 Prairie Loft Way NE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

4323 Prairie Loft Way NE

4323 Prairie Loft Way Northeast · (505) 878-0100
Location

4323 Prairie Loft Way Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Glenwood Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
garage
Interior photos coming soon! Super modern loft in secure, gated community. Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, exposed HVAC, trusses & steel beams, and great natural light. Gleaming stained concrete floors downstairs & solid oak floors upstairs. Top tier Hurd aluminum & glass garage door, exterior doors & windows. Concrete block walls, radiant & forced air heat, refrigerated AC, top of the line fixtures and finishes throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with custom maple cabinets, granite counters, and Island. Deluxe master suite with private mountain view balcony. Open loft on 2nd floor makes fantastic office space or second living area. Enormous walk-in closets on both floors for plenty of storage. Beautiful city views from the downstairs living room and from the back patio, perfect for enjoying the wonderful New Mexican sunsets in the evenings. Great location: close to local restaurants, shopping, fitness club, restaurants, the foothills, and wonderful hiking trails. Available July 12, 2019. SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE 16th! Call Deacon Property Services at (505) 878-0100 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE have any available units?
4323 Prairie Loft Way NE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE have?
Some of 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Prairie Loft Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE does offer parking.
Does 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE have a pool?
No, 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE have accessible units?
No, 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 Prairie Loft Way NE has units with dishwashers.
