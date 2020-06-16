4323 Prairie Loft Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system gym parking garage

Interior photos coming soon! Super modern loft in secure, gated community. Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, exposed HVAC, trusses & steel beams, and great natural light. Gleaming stained concrete floors downstairs & solid oak floors upstairs. Top tier Hurd aluminum & glass garage door, exterior doors & windows. Concrete block walls, radiant & forced air heat, refrigerated AC, top of the line fixtures and finishes throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with custom maple cabinets, granite counters, and Island. Deluxe master suite with private mountain view balcony. Open loft on 2nd floor makes fantastic office space or second living area. Enormous walk-in closets on both floors for plenty of storage. Beautiful city views from the downstairs living room and from the back patio, perfect for enjoying the wonderful New Mexican sunsets in the evenings. Great location: close to local restaurants, shopping, fitness club, restaurants, the foothills, and wonderful hiking trails. Available July 12, 2019. SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE 16th! Call Deacon Property Services at (505) 878-0100 to schedule a showing.