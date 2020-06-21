All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like
4216 Bay Court Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
4216 Bay Court Northeast
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 PM

4216 Bay Court Northeast

4216 Bay Court Northeast · (505) 257-0630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4216 Bay Court Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Loma Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful and unique contemporary home designed by famed architect Bart Prince located in a very desirable Northeast Heights Neighborhood. Never before available for lease. Be the first to reside in this one of a kind architectural gem. Once you step inside you will be inspired by the bright and open feel of this outstanding floor plan featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, A Generous 1800 sq. ft. of Living Space, Gas Fireplace, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, Gorgeous Clerestory Windows and unique lighting. The Kitchen has loads of counter and cabinet space plus Nice Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, and Contemporary Cabinetry. Stainless Steel Front Loader Washer and Dryer are also included. Outdoors you will find a spacious and private Back Yard Setting that is both beautiful and easy to care for. Also, there is a large Fenced and Gated RV Parking Area. The Garage is very spacious and features transom windows and Translucent Door Panels so you never have to fumble for that light switch again. An automatic Opener with Remotes is also included. One small pet allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4216 Bay Court Northeast have any available units?
4216 Bay Court Northeast has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Bay Court Northeast have?
Some of 4216 Bay Court Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Bay Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Bay Court Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Bay Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 Bay Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4216 Bay Court Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Bay Court Northeast does offer parking.
Does 4216 Bay Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4216 Bay Court Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Bay Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 4216 Bay Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Bay Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4216 Bay Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Bay Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 Bay Court Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Hacienda Este Apartments
225 Jefferson Street Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 BedroomsAlbuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly PlacesAlbuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NMLos Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills CivicSouth San PedroNor EsteHighland BusinessNob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main CampusCentral New Mexico Community College