4216 Bay Court Northeast.

Beautiful and unique contemporary home designed by famed architect Bart Prince located in a very desirable Northeast Heights Neighborhood. Never before available for lease. Be the first to reside in this one of a kind architectural gem. Once you step inside you will be inspired by the bright and open feel of this outstanding floor plan featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, A Generous 1800 sq. ft. of Living Space, Gas Fireplace, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, Gorgeous Clerestory Windows and unique lighting. The Kitchen has loads of counter and cabinet space plus Nice Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, and Contemporary Cabinetry. Stainless Steel Front Loader Washer and Dryer are also included. Outdoors you will find a spacious and private Back Yard Setting that is both beautiful and easy to care for. Also, there is a large Fenced and Gated RV Parking Area. The Garage is very spacious and features transom windows and Translucent Door Panels so you never have to fumble for that light switch again. An automatic Opener with Remotes is also included. One small pet allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.