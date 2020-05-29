412 Aliso NE

Amenities

**Application Received** Two Bedroom Home in Nob Hill Area - **Back up applications can be submitted**



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



This home is located in the 87108 area code off Lomas and Carlisle in the Nob Hill neighborhood area. Upon entry there is a spacious living room available with a keva fireplace. Through the living room you have access to the kitchen area. The kitchen of this home offers most major appliances including a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and an oven. From the kitchen there is a den area that also features backyard access, a fireplace, and access to the washer and dryer units that are also included. The rest of the home includes a guest bedroom, a guest bathroom, and a master bedroom with a master bathroom. The exterior of the home is spacious and landscaped. There is a separate single car garage with this home.



For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KvJma5jycsT



Directions: East on Lomas from Carlisle, South on Aliso to home



*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*



Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.



* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*



