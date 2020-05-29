All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

412 Aliso NE

412 Aliso Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

412 Aliso Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Nob Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Application Received** Two Bedroom Home in Nob Hill Area - **Back up applications can be submitted**

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

This home is located in the 87108 area code off Lomas and Carlisle in the Nob Hill neighborhood area. Upon entry there is a spacious living room available with a keva fireplace. Through the living room you have access to the kitchen area. The kitchen of this home offers most major appliances including a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and an oven. From the kitchen there is a den area that also features backyard access, a fireplace, and access to the washer and dryer units that are also included. The rest of the home includes a guest bedroom, a guest bathroom, and a master bedroom with a master bathroom. The exterior of the home is spacious and landscaped. There is a separate single car garage with this home.

For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KvJma5jycsT

Directions: East on Lomas from Carlisle, South on Aliso to home

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

(RLNE5851905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Aliso NE have any available units?
412 Aliso NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Aliso NE have?
Some of 412 Aliso NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Aliso NE currently offering any rent specials?
412 Aliso NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Aliso NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Aliso NE is pet friendly.
Does 412 Aliso NE offer parking?
Yes, 412 Aliso NE does offer parking.
Does 412 Aliso NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Aliso NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Aliso NE have a pool?
No, 412 Aliso NE does not have a pool.
Does 412 Aliso NE have accessible units?
No, 412 Aliso NE does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Aliso NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Aliso NE has units with dishwashers.
