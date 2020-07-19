All apartments in Albuquerque
3023 Bright Star Dr NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3023 Bright Star Dr NW

3023 Bright Star Drive Northwest · (505) 831-8700
Location

3023 Bright Star Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3023 Bright Star Dr NW · Avail. Aug 15

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
3023 Bright Star Dr NW Available 08/15/20 3023 Bright Star Dr NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $28
Sq Feet: 1,390
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Evaporative
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer.

Extras: Beautiful one story home ready to be yours! This beauty has a gorgeous kitchen with more than enough room for your groceries and new appliances. Tile flooring throughout except in carpeted bedrooms, light fixtures, stainless steeñ appliances, and so many amenities more! The large master has a walk-in closet with some built-in shelving. Ceiling fans throughout as well as a nice sunlight illumination. This one will go fast!! APPLY NOW!

APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.
Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4103045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Bright Star Dr NW have any available units?
3023 Bright Star Dr NW has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 Bright Star Dr NW have?
Some of 3023 Bright Star Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 Bright Star Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Bright Star Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Bright Star Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 Bright Star Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 3023 Bright Star Dr NW offer parking?
No, 3023 Bright Star Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 3023 Bright Star Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3023 Bright Star Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Bright Star Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3023 Bright Star Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Bright Star Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3023 Bright Star Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Bright Star Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3023 Bright Star Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
