Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly concierge online portal

3023 Bright Star Dr NW Available 08/15/20 3023 Bright Star Dr NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1275

Security Deposit: $1075

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $28

Sq Feet: 1,390

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Evaporative

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer.



Extras: Beautiful one story home ready to be yours! This beauty has a gorgeous kitchen with more than enough room for your groceries and new appliances. Tile flooring throughout except in carpeted bedrooms, light fixtures, stainless steeñ appliances, and so many amenities more! The large master has a walk-in closet with some built-in shelving. Ceiling fans throughout as well as a nice sunlight illumination. This one will go fast!! APPLY NOW!



APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4103045)