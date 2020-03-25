All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 2513 Sandler Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
2513 Sandler Dr NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2513 Sandler Dr NE

2513 Sandler Drive Northeast · (505) 242-0989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2513 Sandler Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Enchanted Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2513 Sandler Dr NE · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
North East 3 bedroom 2 Bath with two car garage - Delightful three bedroom, two bath, 1602/SF home. Open Kitchen/dining/living floor plan with fireplace! Brick floors, laundry room with plenty of storage, Two car garage with storage area, . The private backyard with room for outdoor entertaining. No Smoking Please, licensed pet negotiable, tenants pay all utilities plus renters insurance, 1-year lease. www.MaddoxMgmt.com for details, application and appointment info. School Districts - Elementary: MATHESON PARK, Middle: HOOVER, High School: ELDORADO

Virtual tour link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SEBvfrjuura

(RLNE5817779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Sandler Dr NE have any available units?
2513 Sandler Dr NE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 Sandler Dr NE have?
Some of 2513 Sandler Dr NE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Sandler Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Sandler Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Sandler Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 Sandler Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 2513 Sandler Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Sandler Dr NE does offer parking.
Does 2513 Sandler Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Sandler Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Sandler Dr NE have a pool?
No, 2513 Sandler Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Sandler Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 2513 Sandler Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Sandler Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Sandler Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2513 Sandler Dr NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113
La Ventana Apartments
12200 Academy Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity