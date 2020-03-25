2513 Sandler Dr NE

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

North East 3 bedroom 2 Bath with two car garage - Delightful three bedroom, two bath, 1602/SF home. Open Kitchen/dining/living floor plan with fireplace! Brick floors, laundry room with plenty of storage, Two car garage with storage area, . The private backyard with room for outdoor entertaining. No Smoking Please, licensed pet negotiable, tenants pay all utilities plus renters insurance, 1-year lease. www.MaddoxMgmt.com for details, application and appointment info. School Districts - Elementary: MATHESON PARK, Middle: HOOVER, High School: ELDORADO



Virtual tour link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SEBvfrjuura



(RLNE5817779)