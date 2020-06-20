All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 2312 Academic Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
2312 Academic Pl SE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

2312 Academic Pl SE

2312 Academic Place Southeast · (505) 323-2104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Victory Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2312 Academic Place Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Victory Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2312 Academic Pl SE · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Application Received** Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in the Victory Hills Neighborhood - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted**

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

Lovely Townhome located in Southeast Albuquerque off Gibson and Yale in the Victory Hills Neighborhood near Isotopes Park and Dreamstyle Stadium. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room available that leads into the tiled dining room. The dining room has quick access to the backyard via glass sliding doors. The Kitchen of this home features a breakfast bar and all major appliances including a built in dishwasher, a built in microwave, a refrigerator, and a stove. A guest bathroom completes the lower level. Upstairs holds a loft, two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, a laundry room, and a master bedroom. The laundry room has washer and dryer units included as well as convenient counter space and cabinet. The Master Bedroom is large with windows that allow ample natural lighting and a master bathroom that has a vanity with a long counter top and extra cabinet space for increased storage. The exterior of the home includes a landscaped backyard with fencing. There is a two car garage in this home.

For a virtual tour please follow this link!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3Dbzx6LQuX3&mls=1

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

Directions: I-25 South, East on Central, South on Yale, take one block past Kathryn, Left on Academic to home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Academic Pl SE have any available units?
2312 Academic Pl SE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Academic Pl SE have?
Some of 2312 Academic Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Academic Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Academic Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Academic Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Academic Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 2312 Academic Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Academic Pl SE does offer parking.
Does 2312 Academic Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Academic Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Academic Pl SE have a pool?
No, 2312 Academic Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Academic Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 2312 Academic Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Academic Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Academic Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2312 Academic Pl SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Sungate Apartments
10800 Comanche Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity