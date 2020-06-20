2312 Academic Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**Application Received** Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in the Victory Hills Neighborhood - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted**



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



Lovely Townhome located in Southeast Albuquerque off Gibson and Yale in the Victory Hills Neighborhood near Isotopes Park and Dreamstyle Stadium. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room available that leads into the tiled dining room. The dining room has quick access to the backyard via glass sliding doors. The Kitchen of this home features a breakfast bar and all major appliances including a built in dishwasher, a built in microwave, a refrigerator, and a stove. A guest bathroom completes the lower level. Upstairs holds a loft, two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, a laundry room, and a master bedroom. The laundry room has washer and dryer units included as well as convenient counter space and cabinet. The Master Bedroom is large with windows that allow ample natural lighting and a master bathroom that has a vanity with a long counter top and extra cabinet space for increased storage. The exterior of the home includes a landscaped backyard with fencing. There is a two car garage in this home.



For a virtual tour please follow this link!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3Dbzx6LQuX3&mls=1



*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*



Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.



* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



Directions: I-25 South, East on Central, South on Yale, take one block past Kathryn, Left on Academic to home



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805398)