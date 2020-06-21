1305 Sasebo St NE

Amenities
2,100 square foot beauty in the Foothills. 4 bedroom 2 full bath home. Landscaping completed in both the front and back yard with stunning Mountain and sunset views! Kitchen includes matching black appliances, beautiful granite countertops and backsplash, skylights…separate laundry room and washer/dryer included. Refrigerated Air. Two car attached garage, 2 living spaces, a sun room, a fireplace…and closets, closets, closets!! Location is everything, near all convenient shopping and fine dining!
Pictures from before current tenancy.