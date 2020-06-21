All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1305 Sasebo St NE

1305 Sasebo Street Northeast · (505) 306-9118
Location

1305 Sasebo Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Embudo Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2,100 square foot beauty in the Foothills. 4 bedroom 2 full bath home. Landscaping completed in both the front and back yard with stunning Mountain and sunset views! Kitchen includes matching black appliances, beautiful granite countertops and backsplash, skylights…separate laundry room and washer/dryer included. Refrigerated Air. Two car attached garage, 2 living spaces, a sun room, a fireplace…and closets, closets, closets!! Location is everything, near all convenient shopping and fine dining!

Pictures from before current tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Sasebo St NE have any available units?
1305 Sasebo St NE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Sasebo St NE have?
Some of 1305 Sasebo St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Sasebo St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Sasebo St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Sasebo St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Sasebo St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 1305 Sasebo St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Sasebo St NE does offer parking.
Does 1305 Sasebo St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Sasebo St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Sasebo St NE have a pool?
No, 1305 Sasebo St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Sasebo St NE have accessible units?
No, 1305 Sasebo St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Sasebo St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Sasebo St NE has units with dishwashers.
