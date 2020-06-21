1305 Sasebo St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2,100 square foot beauty in the Foothills. 4 bedroom 2 full bath home. Landscaping completed in both the front and back yard with stunning Mountain and sunset views! Kitchen includes matching black appliances, beautiful granite countertops and backsplash, skylights…separate laundry room and washer/dryer included. Refrigerated Air. Two car attached garage, 2 living spaces, a sun room, a fireplace…and closets, closets, closets!! Location is everything, near all convenient shopping and fine dining!



Pictures from before current tenancy.