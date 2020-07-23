11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE

Amenities

This elegant and charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is move-in ready. Located in the Mirabella subdivision with quick and easy access to Sandia Labs, I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base, shopping, entertainment, and quality foothills trails. Accommodating great room boasts vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Large formal dining room gives way to a cook's kitchen with all appliances, including a gas range and a newer side-by-side stainless refrigerator with filtered water dispenser. Spacious master suite features private backyard access, a deep-soaking garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, and a huge walk-in closet. Out back enjoy plenty of shade, privacy, lush grass, and mature low maintenance landscaping. You'll also enjoy a two-car garage, a laundry room with washer / dryer included, and recent updates (new roof and new hot water heater).