Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE

11712 Medicine Bow Place Southeast · (505) 878-0100
Location

11712 Medicine Bow Place Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Mirabella

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This elegant and charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is move-in ready. Located in the Mirabella subdivision with quick and easy access to Sandia Labs, I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base, shopping, entertainment, and quality foothills trails. Accommodating great room boasts vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Large formal dining room gives way to a cook's kitchen with all appliances, including a gas range and a newer side-by-side stainless refrigerator with filtered water dispenser. Spacious master suite features private backyard access, a deep-soaking garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, and a huge walk-in closet. Out back enjoy plenty of shade, privacy, lush grass, and mature low maintenance landscaping. You'll also enjoy a two-car garage, a laundry room with washer / dryer included, and recent updates (new roof and new hot water heater).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE have any available units?
11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE have?
Some of 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE offers parking.
Does 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE have a pool?
No, 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11712 Medicine Bow Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
