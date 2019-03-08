11504 Arroyo De Vista NE

Amenities

Beautiful NE Heights Fully Furnished Short Term Rental Available May1, 2020 to October 1, 2020 in Bear Canyon Arroyo! - Take a virtual tour! Copy and paste the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qLUHe52uWnW



This beautifully furnished home is now available in the NE Heights. This enchanting single-family home situated on the Bear Canyon Arroyo with spectacular mountain views, great hiking trails, biking, and close to shopping. 3 BR, 2BA, 1 car garage space available. Beautifully equipped kitchen, pleasant outdoor living and fully furnished home available only between May 1st to October 1st.



Rental Information:

Rent: $2,900.00 ($200.00 Utility Allotment)

Deposit: $2,900.00

Non Refundable Application Fee(s): $55

Internet Included



Note: 1 small vehicle can fit in the garage and driveway/on-street parking available.



Pets (Maximum: 2 Small Dogs)

$150.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per animal

$25.00 Pet Rent per animal



Requirements

Credit Score of 580 or more

Proof of Income (Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent)

Good Rental History

No other monies owed on past rentals.



This home is professionally managed by Property Partners, Inc. and we look forward to moving you into this gorgeous property! Contact us at 505-554-1458 for any questions. To submit an application, go to www.RentalsNewMexico.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3236398)