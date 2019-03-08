All apartments in Albuquerque
11504 Arroyo De Vista NE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:27 AM

11504 Arroyo De Vista NE

11504 Arroyo De Vista Northeast · (505) 554-1458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11504 Arroyo De Vista Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
John B. Robert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful NE Heights Fully Furnished Short Term Rental Available May1, 2020 to October 1, 2020 in Bear Canyon Arroyo! - Take a virtual tour! Copy and paste the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qLUHe52uWnW

This beautifully furnished home is now available in the NE Heights. This enchanting single-family home situated on the Bear Canyon Arroyo with spectacular mountain views, great hiking trails, biking, and close to shopping. 3 BR, 2BA, 1 car garage space available. Beautifully equipped kitchen, pleasant outdoor living and fully furnished home available only between May 1st to October 1st.

Rental Information:
Rent: $2,900.00 ($200.00 Utility Allotment)
Deposit: $2,900.00
Non Refundable Application Fee(s): $55
Internet Included

Note: 1 small vehicle can fit in the garage and driveway/on-street parking available.

Pets (Maximum: 2 Small Dogs)
$150.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per animal
$25.00 Pet Rent per animal

Requirements
Credit Score of 580 or more
Proof of Income (Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent)
Good Rental History
No other monies owed on past rentals.

This home is professionally managed by Property Partners, Inc. and we look forward to moving you into this gorgeous property! Contact us at 505-554-1458 for any questions. To submit an application, go to www.RentalsNewMexico.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3236398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE have any available units?
11504 Arroyo De Vista NE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE have?
Some of 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE currently offering any rent specials?
11504 Arroyo De Vista NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE is pet friendly.
Does 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE offer parking?
Yes, 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE does offer parking.
Does 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE have a pool?
No, 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE does not have a pool.
Does 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE have accessible units?
No, 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11504 Arroyo De Vista NE does not have units with dishwashers.
