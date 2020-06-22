11008 Apache Ave Ne

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful home in northeast Albuquerque. Beautiful 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with many upgrades. The living room and dining room have beautiful wood laminate flooring, and large windows to bring in lots of natural light. Kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry have tile flooring, plenty of cabinet, and counter space in the kitchen, and bathroom is newly remodeled. The home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood, has a cute front porch, xeroscape front yard, and combination back yard. Home also has solar heating and is great on utilities. This is a needle in a haystack.

Single family home