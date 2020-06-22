All apartments in Albuquerque
11008 Apache Ave Ne

11008 Apache Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11008 Apache Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful home in northeast Albuquerque. Beautiful 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with many upgrades. The living room and dining room have beautiful wood laminate flooring, and large windows to bring in lots of natural light. Kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry have tile flooring, plenty of cabinet, and counter space in the kitchen, and bathroom is newly remodeled. The home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood, has a cute front porch, xeroscape front yard, and combination back yard. Home also has solar heating and is great on utilities. This is a needle in a haystack.
Single family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Apache Ave Ne have any available units?
11008 Apache Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 Apache Ave Ne have?
Some of 11008 Apache Ave Ne's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Apache Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Apache Ave Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Apache Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 11008 Apache Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 11008 Apache Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 11008 Apache Ave Ne does offer parking.
Does 11008 Apache Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Apache Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Apache Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 11008 Apache Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Apache Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 11008 Apache Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Apache Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 Apache Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
