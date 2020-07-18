10843 Fort Point Ln NE

Amenities
Beautiful, well maintained 3BR/2.5BTH 1768 square foot townhome in the gated community of Presidio just became available for rent. Features include:**Open floorplan**All appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer**Corian countertops**Ceiling fans**Refrigerated air conditioning**Nicely landscaped front and backyard**2 car garage**Community has clubhouse, gym, and more**Close to freeways and Kirtland AFB**
Application fee is $40 per adult and is non-refundable. Security deposit is equivalent to one month's rent. Domesticated pets are generally accepted (unless property indicates otherwise) with an additional charge of $25 per month in pet rent per pet, up to 2 pets. Additional pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Certain aggressive breed dogs are not permitted. Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance for the duration of any rental agreement. Tenant pays all utilities.