10843 Fort Point Ln NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained 3BR/2.5BTH 1768 square foot townhome in the gated community of Presidio just became available for rent. Features include:**Open floorplan**All appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer**Corian countertops**Ceiling fans**Refrigerated air conditioning**Nicely landscaped front and backyard**2 car garage**Community has clubhouse, gym, and more**Close to freeways and Kirtland AFB**



Application fee is $40 per adult and is non-refundable. Security deposit is equivalent to one month's rent. Domesticated pets are generally accepted (unless property indicates otherwise) with an additional charge of $25 per month in pet rent per pet, up to 2 pets. Additional pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Certain aggressive breed dogs are not permitted. Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance for the duration of any rental agreement. Tenant pays all utilities.