Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

10843 Fort Point Ln NE

10843 Fort Point Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10843 Fort Point Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful, well maintained 3BR/2.5BTH 1768 square foot townhome in the gated community of Presidio just became available for rent. Features include:**Open floorplan**All appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer**Corian countertops**Ceiling fans**Refrigerated air conditioning**Nicely landscaped front and backyard**2 car garage**Community has clubhouse, gym, and more**Close to freeways and Kirtland AFB**

Application fee is $40 per adult and is non-refundable. Security deposit is equivalent to one month's rent. Domesticated pets are generally accepted (unless property indicates otherwise) with an additional charge of $25 per month in pet rent per pet, up to 2 pets. Additional pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Certain aggressive breed dogs are not permitted. Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance for the duration of any rental agreement. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
