10323 Cueva Del Oso

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

COMING SOON!!!!! Available July 3

Charming 2BR Patio Home In NE Heights!! - Fantastic southwest styled 2bd/2ba/1CG in the NE Heights. Nearby park, restaurants, shopping and schools! Fall in love the minute you enter the private & charming courtyard! Fabulous great room enhanced with a kiva fireplace, tile floor, raised ceiling, clerestory windows, laundry room, tranquil backyard! Master suite offers roomy closet space! Secondary bedroom looks out to the lovely backyard. 1 car garage with opener & storage area! This one won't last!

