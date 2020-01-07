All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:12 AM

10323 Cueva Del Oso

10323 Cueva Del Oso Northeast · (505) 883-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10323 Cueva Del Oso Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Oso Grande

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING SOON!!!!! Available July 3
Charming 2BR Patio Home In NE Heights!! - Fantastic southwest styled 2bd/2ba/1CG in the NE Heights. Nearby park, restaurants, shopping and schools! Fall in love the minute you enter the private & charming courtyard! Fabulous great room enhanced with a kiva fireplace, tile floor, raised ceiling, clerestory windows, laundry room, tranquil backyard! Master suite offers roomy closet space! Secondary bedroom looks out to the lovely backyard. 1 car garage with opener & storage area! This one won't last!
Fantastic southwest styled 2bd/2ba/1CG in the NE Heights. Nearby park, restaurants, shopping and schools! Fall in love the minute you enter the private & charming courtyard! Fabulous great room enhanced with a kiva fireplace, tile floor, raised ceiling, clerestory windows, laundry room, tranquil backyard! Master suite offers roomy closet space! Secondary bedroom looks out to the lovely backyard. 1 car garage with opener & storage area! This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10323 Cueva Del Oso have any available units?
10323 Cueva Del Oso has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 10323 Cueva Del Oso have?
Some of 10323 Cueva Del Oso's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10323 Cueva Del Oso currently offering any rent specials?
10323 Cueva Del Oso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10323 Cueva Del Oso pet-friendly?
Yes, 10323 Cueva Del Oso is pet friendly.
Does 10323 Cueva Del Oso offer parking?
Yes, 10323 Cueva Del Oso does offer parking.
Does 10323 Cueva Del Oso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10323 Cueva Del Oso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10323 Cueva Del Oso have a pool?
No, 10323 Cueva Del Oso does not have a pool.
Does 10323 Cueva Del Oso have accessible units?
No, 10323 Cueva Del Oso does not have accessible units.
Does 10323 Cueva Del Oso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10323 Cueva Del Oso has units with dishwashers.
