Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

10316 Docena Place NW Available 08/01/20 10316 Docena Place NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Quarterly Pest Control

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1,395

Security Deposit: $1195

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Tenant Program: $45

Sq. Feet: 1367

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Forced Air; Gas

Cooling: Refrigerated

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.



Extras: Check it out! Don't wait to call home this 3 Bed 2 Bath Terrazas at Ventana Ranch!! Your home features an open floor plan with a separate living and hardwood floor dining room area! The kitchen comes with abundant counter and cabinet space, and a beautiful covered patio with a landscaped backyard. The master bathroom has a separate shower and an over-sized bathtub. The backyard is landscaped and low-maintenance. Walking distance to Ventana Ranch Elementary and nearby Terrazas Park. APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE



Real Property Management Preferred

P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618



(RLNE3212169)