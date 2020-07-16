All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

10316 Docena Place NW

10316 Docena Place Northwest · (505) 831-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10316 Docena Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Ventana Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10316 Docena Place NW · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
10316 Docena Place NW Available 08/01/20 10316 Docena Place NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1,395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Tenant Program: $45
Sq. Feet: 1367
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Forced Air; Gas
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

Extras: Check it out! Don't wait to call home this 3 Bed 2 Bath Terrazas at Ventana Ranch!! Your home features an open floor plan with a separate living and hardwood floor dining room area! The kitchen comes with abundant counter and cabinet space, and a beautiful covered patio with a landscaped backyard. The master bathroom has a separate shower and an over-sized bathtub. The backyard is landscaped and low-maintenance. Walking distance to Ventana Ranch Elementary and nearby Terrazas Park. APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE

Real Property Management Preferred
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618

(RLNE3212169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 Docena Place NW have any available units?
10316 Docena Place NW has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 10316 Docena Place NW have?
Some of 10316 Docena Place NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 Docena Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Docena Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Docena Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10316 Docena Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 10316 Docena Place NW offer parking?
No, 10316 Docena Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 10316 Docena Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 Docena Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Docena Place NW have a pool?
No, 10316 Docena Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 10316 Docena Place NW have accessible units?
No, 10316 Docena Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Docena Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10316 Docena Place NW has units with dishwashers.
