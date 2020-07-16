Amenities
10316 Docena Place NW Available 08/01/20 10316 Docena Place NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1,395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Tenant Program: $45
Sq. Feet: 1367
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Forced Air; Gas
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
Extras: Check it out! Don't wait to call home this 3 Bed 2 Bath Terrazas at Ventana Ranch!! Your home features an open floor plan with a separate living and hardwood floor dining room area! The kitchen comes with abundant counter and cabinet space, and a beautiful covered patio with a landscaped backyard. The master bathroom has a separate shower and an over-sized bathtub. The backyard is landscaped and low-maintenance. Walking distance to Ventana Ranch Elementary and nearby Terrazas Park. APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE
