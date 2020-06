Amenities

SUMMER 2020 RENTAL with GORGEOUS POOL!!! This FULLY FURNISHED 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and updated bath with double sinks in the vanity. There is a separate bedroom on the second floor that could be used for guests or an in-law suite and is accessible with its own staircase. The home includes a lovely sunroom, finished basement, laundry on 1st floor and a large backyard. Large in ground pool recently installed. Perfect for entertaining!