21 Park Meadow Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

SUMMER RENTAL. Well maintained Townhouse in highly desirable Whispering Meadows! Features airy Formal Living Room, spacious Formal Dining Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen with slider to covered patio, 3 Generous size bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, basement with playroom, covered patio and 1 car garage. Master Bedroom and 2nd bedroom has sliders to a deck. Convenient laundry upstairs. Close to Beaches and Shopping. Please note pool is closed due to COVID19. Available till Labor Day, call to schedule your viewing appointment!