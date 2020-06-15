Rent Calculator
Home
/
West Long Branch, NJ
/
10 Karen Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
10 Karen Court
10 Karen Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
10 Karen Court, West Long Branch, NJ 07764
West Long Branch
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home on a quiet block.,4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, All new bathrooms, hardwood floors, inground heated pool in a beautiful backyard, with sun room.Close to everything
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 Karen Court have any available units?
10 Karen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Long Branch, NJ
.
Is 10 Karen Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Karen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Karen Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Karen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Long Branch
.
Does 10 Karen Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Karen Court does offer parking.
Does 10 Karen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Karen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Karen Court have a pool?
Yes, 10 Karen Court has a pool.
Does 10 Karen Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Karen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Karen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Karen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Karen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Karen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
