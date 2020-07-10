/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:06 PM
175 Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,959
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
48 Larchwood Avenue
48 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy this 5 bd/3 full bath Ranch within walking distance to Monmouth University.Updated eat in kitchen and new bath being renovated.Lots of living space. Private fenced in back yard.Hardwood floors, central air and gas heat.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
166 W Palmer Avenue
166 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4500 sqft
Winter Rental Only!!! This Beautiful Home in West Long Branch is as comfortable as it gets! Offering spacious living room, beautiful kitchen, renovated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and large yard! Fantastic location and close to
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
WINTER RENTAL-6 BD/3 BATH RANCH WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
329 Wells Avenue
329 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL-Enjoy the winter in this updated 3bd/2 bath well kept and newly furnished Ranch home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
539 Trenton Avenue
539 Trenton Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available Winter or as an Annual rental. Annual at $3800.00 month. Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. House is move in condition. This house has many wonderful features.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1048 Stratton Place
1048 Stratton Place, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-4bd/2 bath cape.Loads of charm included with master bedroom with private bath,hardwood floors,beautiful corner property. Walking distance to transportation, houses of worship, Monmouth University, & shopping.
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1048 Norwood Avenue
1048 Norwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
WINTER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
327 Roosevelt Avenue
327 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL. Available Sept 7th 2020 - May 15th 2021. Great location! Charming 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Large living/dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops.Two newer full bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
96 Cedar Avenue
96 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL 9/7/20 OCCUPANCY.FULLY FURNISHED ! CEDAR GREENS IN LONG BRANCH UNIT 1 HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
17 Clarence Avenue
17 Clarence Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER RENTAL IN ELBERON BEGINS SEPT 7, 2020 !! A SHORT WALK TO MONMOUTH U! COME SEE THIS CUTE & CLEAN 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CAPE COD STYLE HOME. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT ,NICE KITCHEN WITH LARGE TABLE & SEATING .
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
26 Berger Avenue
26 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Adorable fully furnished 3 bd/1.5 bath Ranch with eat in in kitchen, wood floors, central air and master bedroom with private half bath. Basement with laundry. Driveway and on street parking.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
276 W End Avenue
276 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2288 sqft
Awesome opportunity to live just a few blocks to Long Branch beaches for the entire year! Picturesque shore colonial with a wrap around porch. Open concept on the first level with tons of natural light.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
525 Marvin Drive
525 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great ranch-3 bedroom 3 bath annual rental. Hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. 2 car garage and a big basement. Nice private yard.Close to Monmouth University, shopping, Pier Village , houses of worship and beach.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Wallace Avenue
28 Wallace Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,600
3220 sqft
Annual rental !Stunning new home on a beautiful block in Oakhurst !!Beautiful gleaming wood floors thru out ,crown moldings ,marble gas fireplace & built ins in living room.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters tops.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
322 Wells Avenue
322 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Spacious 2 bd/ 1.5 bath Colonial in quiet neighborhood.Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Half bath on main and full bath upstairs. Plenty of parking with central air and gas heat.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
988 Elizabeth Terrace
988 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1287 sqft
WINTER RENTAL- 4bd/2 bath Ranch. Hardwood floors, finished basement with bath. Fully furnished, updated kitchen, laundry, plenty of parking & garage for storage. Monmouth University students welcome.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
251 Albert Place
251 Albert Place, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-5 bd/3.5 bath Dutch Colonial. Front screened in porch, large rooms with high ceilings. New kitchen and half bath.Master bedroom with private bath.4 bds on second floor and 1 bedroom on third floor.New carpets being installed.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
634 Westwood Avenue
634 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 4 bd/3 full bath Split Level.5th room could be office or extra bedroom.Fully furnished and many updates.Master bedroom with bath.Large fenced in private property.
Similar Pages
West Long Branch 2 BedroomsWest Long Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Long Branch 3 BedroomsWest Long Branch Apartments with BalconyWest Long Branch Apartments with Garage
West Long Branch Apartments with GymWest Long Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Long Branch Apartments with ParkingWest Long Branch Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJKenilworth, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJ