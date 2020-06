Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious second floor apartment with six rooms. Two bedrooms, large living room with decorative fireplace, french doors to a window filled sunroom. Formal dining room, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, W/D hookup in basement with storage. Centrally located between Watchung Plaza and Upper Montclair Village NYC trains, restaurants, and shops. Edgemont Park just around the corner. Two off-street parking spots included. No in-person showings until unit is vacant on June 1.