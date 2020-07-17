All apartments in Union County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2723 AUDREY TER

2723 Audrey Terrace · (908) 494-7182
Location

2723 Audrey Terrace, Union County, NJ 07083

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great flowing split level on quiet residential street in Union Home features wood flooring throughout, central air, 1 car attached garage, 4+ Well sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, Large living room, Dining room, large newer kitchen with SS appliances which leads to the newer Trex deck, ground level Family room which leads to the outdoor patio area, finished basement with an additional family room, office/bedroom and laundry room with sink and shower. Located near the Springfield/ Millburn border and easy access to Interstate 78, Garden State Parkway, NJ Turnpike, I 24, Morris Ave, Newark Airport, Kean University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 AUDREY TER have any available units?
2723 AUDREY TER has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2723 AUDREY TER have?
Some of 2723 AUDREY TER's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 AUDREY TER currently offering any rent specials?
2723 AUDREY TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 AUDREY TER pet-friendly?
No, 2723 AUDREY TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 2723 AUDREY TER offer parking?
Yes, 2723 AUDREY TER offers parking.
Does 2723 AUDREY TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 AUDREY TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 AUDREY TER have a pool?
No, 2723 AUDREY TER does not have a pool.
Does 2723 AUDREY TER have accessible units?
No, 2723 AUDREY TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 AUDREY TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2723 AUDREY TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2723 AUDREY TER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2723 AUDREY TER has units with air conditioning.
