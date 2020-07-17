2723 AUDREY TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great flowing split level on quiet residential street in Union Home features wood flooring throughout, central air, 1 car attached garage, 4+ Well sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, Large living room, Dining room, large newer kitchen with SS appliances which leads to the newer Trex deck, ground level Family room which leads to the outdoor patio area, finished basement with an additional family room, office/bedroom and laundry room with sink and shower. Located near the Springfield/ Millburn border and easy access to Interstate 78, Garden State Parkway, NJ Turnpike, I 24, Morris Ave, Newark Airport, Kean University.