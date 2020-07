Amenities

Three bedroom and 2 full baths apartment on 1st floor of beautiful modern 2 family home with plenty of on street parking. Will be cleaned and painted with new carpeting in bedrooms and new appliances. There is laundry use in the basement and shared use of the yard with notice to the landlord. Walking distance to public transportation, schools, house of worship, parks, stops, & shops.