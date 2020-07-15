/
studio apartments
138 Studio Apartments for rent in Passaic, NJ
1 Unit Available
495 HIGHLAND AVE
495 Highland Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 495 HIGHLAND AVE in Clifton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Dutch Hill
1109 MAIN AVE
1109 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$975
500 sqft
Located on Main Street in Downtown Clifton this renovated studio apartment is close to everything you need, restaurants, houses of worship shopping and bus to NYC are all at your door.
Results within 5 miles of Passaic
20 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,940
637 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
15 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,760
603 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.
1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
Results within 10 miles of Passaic
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
33 Units Available
The Waterfront
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,450
477 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
48 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,412
545 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
44 Units Available
The Waterfront
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,123
461 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
17 Units Available
Liberty State Park
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
434 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
232 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
22 Units Available
The Waterfront
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,397
607 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
37 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,883
809 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
11 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
274 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,725
596 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
27 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,309
675 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
36 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,259
566 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
38 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,428
450 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
