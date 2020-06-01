All apartments in Union City
514 2ND ST
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:42 PM

514 2ND ST

514 2nd Street · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

514 2nd Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
Live in this stunning Washington Park town home. New construction with a private entrance. Open concept floor plan with 9 Ft ceilings that opens up into your own patio and backyard. Kitchen features custom cabinets, SS appliances, quartz counter tops, recessed dimmable LED lighting, ceiling fans, Nest thermostat, washer and dryer in unit with plenty of closets and storage. Close to elevator to Hoboken, light rail and 123 bus to Manhattan. Near vibrant Central Ave. in the Heights. Unit is cable ready. Additional basement storage is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 2ND ST have any available units?
514 2ND ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 2ND ST have?
Some of 514 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
514 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 514 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 514 2ND ST offer parking?
No, 514 2ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 514 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 514 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 514 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 514 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 514 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 2ND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
