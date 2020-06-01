514 2ND ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator new construction

Live in this stunning Washington Park town home. New construction with a private entrance. Open concept floor plan with 9 Ft ceilings that opens up into your own patio and backyard. Kitchen features custom cabinets, SS appliances, quartz counter tops, recessed dimmable LED lighting, ceiling fans, Nest thermostat, washer and dryer in unit with plenty of closets and storage. Close to elevator to Hoboken, light rail and 123 bus to Manhattan. Near vibrant Central Ave. in the Heights. Unit is cable ready. Additional basement storage is available.