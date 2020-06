Amenities

Magnificent 2 bedroom 2 bath located across the street from Washington park. Open style kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters stainless steel appliances and island. Living area leads you right to your private south facing balcony for relaxing. Large master bedroom also has a walk-in closet. Commuting to NY is easy with both the bus and light rail located nearby. Available 6/15/20.