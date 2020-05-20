510 45TH ST

Amenities
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit. Private parking garage available $100 per month. Walking distance to shops & restaurants. Easy commute to NYC, the bus stop around the corner. Great location for a growing community of urban professionals, couples and family with kids. Pets friendly (up to 25lb) with $250 non-refundable fee. Tenant pays electric and gas, water and sewerage.