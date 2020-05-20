All apartments in Union City
510 45TH ST

510 45th St · (201) 683-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 45th St, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit. Private parking garage available $100 per month. Walking distance to shops & restaurants. Easy commute to NYC, the bus stop around the corner. Great location for a growing community of urban professionals, couples and family with kids. Pets friendly (up to 25lb) with $250 non-refundable fee. Tenant pays electric and gas, water and sewerage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 45TH ST have any available units?
510 45TH ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 45TH ST have?
Some of 510 45TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 45TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
510 45TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 45TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 45TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 510 45TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 510 45TH ST does offer parking.
Does 510 45TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 45TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 45TH ST have a pool?
No, 510 45TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 510 45TH ST have accessible units?
No, 510 45TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 510 45TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 45TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 45TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 45TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
