4801 Palisade Ave ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

OWNER PAYS HALF FEES! Ask for video walk thru Sprawling and Light Filled 2 bed 2 bath 1450 sqft condo rental with 2 CAR garaged parking included! Yes you read it right! 2 CAR PARKING!! This home is just 350 yards away from light rail, check out the map in the pictures. Several buses to NYC Port Authority around the corner as well. This home is a quiet corner unit with lots of natural light Cherry hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous French Juliet BALCONY off living room, luxurious granite countertops, recessed lighting, high ceilings, plenty of storage, WASHER/DRYER in unit, CENTRAL air/heat & video intercom system. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.