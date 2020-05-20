All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:47 PM

4801 PALISADE AVE

4801 Palisade Ave ·
Location

4801 Palisade Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
OWNER PAYS HALF FEES! Ask for video walk thru Sprawling and Light Filled 2 bed 2 bath 1450 sqft condo rental with 2 CAR garaged parking included! Yes you read it right! 2 CAR PARKING!! This home is just 350 yards away from light rail, check out the map in the pictures. Several buses to NYC Port Authority around the corner as well. This home is a quiet corner unit with lots of natural light Cherry hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous French Juliet BALCONY off living room, luxurious granite countertops, recessed lighting, high ceilings, plenty of storage, WASHER/DRYER in unit, CENTRAL air/heat & video intercom system. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
4801 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4801 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 4801 PALISADE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4801 PALISADE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 PALISADE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4801 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4801 PALISADE AVE does offer parking.
Does 4801 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4801 PALISADE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 4801 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4801 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 4801 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 PALISADE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 PALISADE AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4801 PALISADE AVE has units with air conditioning.
