Union City, NJ
420 16TH ST
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:56 AM

420 16TH ST

420 16th Street · (201) 766-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 16th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
!! UNION CITY'S FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT !! Welcome home to your next potential rental opportunity in the residential area of Union City! This 2nd floor apartment is Bright & spacious. It offers you a beautiful modern kitchen, living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. It features high end stainless steel appliances and quartz counter-tops, new flooring, originally stamped ceiling fans throughout, motion sensor lights, and HD security camera. It is ideally nearby transportation to and from Manhattan, excellent school district, places of worship, and so much more to enjoy from! Virtual tour available or Make an appointment today to see this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 16TH ST have any available units?
420 16TH ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 16TH ST have?
Some of 420 16TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 16TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
420 16TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 16TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 420 16TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 420 16TH ST offer parking?
No, 420 16TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 420 16TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 16TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 16TH ST have a pool?
No, 420 16TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 420 16TH ST have accessible units?
No, 420 16TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 420 16TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 16TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 16TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 16TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
