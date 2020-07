Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to your freshly painted, conveniently located 2 bedroom 1 bath in the popular section of the Heights. Both bedrooms have full closets and are cozy. Kitchen has been updated with brand new stainless steel appliances. Units is conveniently located 1 block from the 100 steps by the Cliffs Lofts to get you into Hoboken. There is also the 24 hour No. 119 bus service to NYC is only a couple of blocks away. Perfect for an ideal share. Apartment is currently vacant and is available. Sorry no dogs.