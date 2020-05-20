3312 HUDSON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator parking pool table bbq/grill garage

Working from home or commuting - 1 bedroom with extra office den, 1 1/2 baths, centrally located with amazing view of NYC skyline and river from your own balcony, open kitchen great for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer/dryer, The Thread is a modern Condo with elevator access, doorman security, very responsive property manager, huge paito with grills and tables for outdoor enjoyment, large community room for your bigger events & pool table, great excersize room with equipment, included in rent is one-car heated garage space. Call today for your private showing.