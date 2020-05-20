All apartments in Union City
3312 HUDSON AVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:35 AM

3312 HUDSON AVE

3312 Hudson Ave · (201) 592-1400
Location

3312 Hudson Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12D · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Working from home or commuting - 1 bedroom with extra office den, 1 1/2 baths, centrally located with amazing view of NYC skyline and river from your own balcony, open kitchen great for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer/dryer, The Thread is a modern Condo with elevator access, doorman security, very responsive property manager, huge paito with grills and tables for outdoor enjoyment, large community room for your bigger events & pool table, great excersize room with equipment, included in rent is one-car heated garage space. Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 HUDSON AVE have any available units?
3312 HUDSON AVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3312 HUDSON AVE have?
Some of 3312 HUDSON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 HUDSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3312 HUDSON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 HUDSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3312 HUDSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 3312 HUDSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3312 HUDSON AVE does offer parking.
Does 3312 HUDSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 HUDSON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 HUDSON AVE have a pool?
No, 3312 HUDSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3312 HUDSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 3312 HUDSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 HUDSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 HUDSON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 HUDSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 HUDSON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
