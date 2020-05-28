315 7th St 402

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

315 7TH STREET, UNIT 402, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290559



JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!



Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment, located in Union City! 1-minute walk to Palisade Ave at 7th St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 20 min. Near supermarkets, public schools, Washington park soccer field, Union city police department, gas stations, and banks.



Our unit offers:



-2 full bathrooms: 1 with stand up shower and the other one with bathtub

-Refrigerator

-Range/Oven

-Microwave

-Dishwasher

-Washer/dryer in unit

-HVAC in the unit

-Garage parking spot

-Pet-friendly



Tenants are responsible for all utilities



Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290559

Property Id 290559



(RLNE5819231)