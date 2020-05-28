315 7th St 402

Amenities
315 7TH STREET, UNIT 402, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290559
JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!
Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment, located in Union City! 1-minute walk to Palisade Ave at 7th St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 20 min. Near supermarkets, public schools, Washington park soccer field, Union city police department, gas stations, and banks.
Our unit offers:
-2 full bathrooms: 1 with stand up shower and the other one with bathtub
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Washer/dryer in unit
-HVAC in the unit
-Garage parking spot
-Pet-friendly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities
Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290559
