All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 315 7th St 402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, NJ
/
315 7th St 402
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

315 7th St 402

315 7th Street · (551) 244-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

315 7th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
315 7TH STREET, UNIT 402, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290559

JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!

Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment, located in Union City! 1-minute walk to Palisade Ave at 7th St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 20 min. Near supermarkets, public schools, Washington park soccer field, Union city police department, gas stations, and banks.

Our unit offers:

-2 full bathrooms: 1 with stand up shower and the other one with bathtub
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Washer/dryer in unit
-HVAC in the unit
-Garage parking spot
-Pet-friendly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290559
Property Id 290559

(RLNE5819231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 7th St 402 have any available units?
315 7th St 402 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 7th St 402 have?
Some of 315 7th St 402's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 7th St 402 currently offering any rent specials?
315 7th St 402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 7th St 402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 7th St 402 is pet friendly.
Does 315 7th St 402 offer parking?
Yes, 315 7th St 402 does offer parking.
Does 315 7th St 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 7th St 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 7th St 402 have a pool?
No, 315 7th St 402 does not have a pool.
Does 315 7th St 402 have accessible units?
No, 315 7th St 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 7th St 402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 7th St 402 has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 7th St 402 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 7th St 402 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 315 7th St 402?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W
Union City, NJ 07071
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07086
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Union City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJAvenel, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity