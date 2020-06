Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Gorgeous, recently renovated 3 bed, 2 bath unit with parking located in the most desired section of Union City. Just a few blocks from the light rail and steps from the bus stop, this is a commuter's dream location. Only a quick walk to Hoboken. Enjoy local establishments like Fox and Crow, The Cliff, and the Corkscrew. The unit comes with laundry and extra storage in the basement as well as use of the backyard, perfect for entertaining and BBQs. Virtual tour available upon request