148 32ND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Expansive open-concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1600 sq. ft. offering a luxurious space perfect for entertaining with its generous sized kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and spacious living and dining areas. This unit also boasts central air, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors through-out, large master bedroom with his and her closets, stunning bathroom and two other generous sized bedrooms with large closets. There is plenty of storage inside the unit as well as two tandem garage parking spots. Top it all off with a shared, landscaped outdoor area with room for BBQ and lounging and snow removal included. Conveniently located near parks, schools, NYC transportation and 20 mins to Port Authority and 24/7 frequent buses at doorstep.