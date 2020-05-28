All apartments in Union City
148 32ND ST

148 32nd St · (201) 798-3300
Location

148 32nd St, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Expansive open-concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1600 sq. ft. offering a luxurious space perfect for entertaining with its generous sized kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and spacious living and dining areas. This unit also boasts central air, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors through-out, large master bedroom with his and her closets, stunning bathroom and two other generous sized bedrooms with large closets. There is plenty of storage inside the unit as well as two tandem garage parking spots. Top it all off with a shared, landscaped outdoor area with room for BBQ and lounging and snow removal included. Conveniently located near parks, schools, NYC transportation and 20 mins to Port Authority and 24/7 frequent buses at doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 32ND ST have any available units?
148 32ND ST has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148 32ND ST have?
Some of 148 32ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 32ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
148 32ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 32ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 148 32ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 148 32ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 148 32ND ST does offer parking.
Does 148 32ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 32ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 32ND ST have a pool?
No, 148 32ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 148 32ND ST have accessible units?
No, 148 32ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 148 32ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 32ND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 32ND ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 148 32ND ST has units with air conditioning.
