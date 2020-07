Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment with on car parking and a large terrace. The view is incredible, overlooking the Weehawken reservoir, which is open to the public as a walking trail with NYC views. The apartment has a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with a dining table. Each bedroom is large and has plenty of closet space. This apartment is a must see in the desirable Gregory Avenue neighborhood.