13 Pumpshire Road

You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances. Have coffee on your deck over looking the marina. New hardwood floors throughout living/dining rooms & kitchen. Master bedroom w/ cathedral ceilings, stunning master bath & walk in closet. All upgrades tastefully done. Laundry room off main living area. (Tenant must supply washer/dryer). Extra room for additional storage, central air and parking for 2 cars. Boat slip optional.