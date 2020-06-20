All apartments in Toms River
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:50 AM

13 Pumpshire Road

13 Pumpshire Road · (973) 575-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ 08753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances. Have coffee on your deck over looking the marina. New hardwood floors throughout living/dining rooms & kitchen. Master bedroom w/ cathedral ceilings, stunning master bath & walk in closet. All upgrades tastefully done. Laundry room off main living area. (Tenant must supply washer/dryer). Extra room for additional storage, central air and parking for 2 cars. Boat slip optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Pumpshire Road have any available units?
13 Pumpshire Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Pumpshire Road have?
Some of 13 Pumpshire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Pumpshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
13 Pumpshire Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Pumpshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 13 Pumpshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toms River.
Does 13 Pumpshire Road offer parking?
Yes, 13 Pumpshire Road does offer parking.
Does 13 Pumpshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Pumpshire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Pumpshire Road have a pool?
No, 13 Pumpshire Road does not have a pool.
Does 13 Pumpshire Road have accessible units?
No, 13 Pumpshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Pumpshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Pumpshire Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Pumpshire Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Pumpshire Road has units with air conditioning.
