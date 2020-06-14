Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:51 AM

78 Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ with garage

Toms River apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
42 Lagoon Drive E
42 Lagoon Drive East, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gorgeous, completely updated waterfront Silverton ranch available for annual rental. Enjoy waterfront living year round!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room and family room on a large lagoon lot. Two driveways with plenty of space for water toys!

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
906 Rio Grande Drive
906 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1455 Randolph Street
1455 Randolph Street, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Come see a beautiful fresh 3 bed 2 bath house with lots of extra space and a beautiful backyard come a make this your home

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
750 Fischer Boulevard
750 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24 Charlen Road
24 Charlen Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Come to see this Beautiful, Well Maintained 3 Bed 1.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24 Captains Drive
24 Captains Drive, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4000 sqft
Wonderful 4000 sq.ft. home available for year round rental. 3 story. 1st floor family room, kitchen, laundry room, full bath. All with ceramic flooring. Sliders to paver patio and T dock. Easy access to your boat.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
512 Roosevelt Avenue
512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
204 Susquehanna Street
204 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Looking for more space?! Look no more! Gorgeous 3 bd 2.5 bath Townhouse for rent. Freshly painted, beautiful kitchen, 3 Spacious bedrooms. HW floors throughout. Deck off kitchen. W/D upstairs on bedroom level. Make your appointment today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 8 at 05:18pm
1 Unit Available
1866 Ensign Court
1866 Ensign Court, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Bayfront yearly rental. No pets no smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Toms River

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24 Milton Drive
24 Milton Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Senior 55+ upscale living at the Renaissance. Raphael model - over 1800 square feet - on the pond. New landscaping, freshly painted.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
17 Morningside Court
17 Morningside Court, Leisure Village East, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1863 sqft
Prime Location! Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bath Danberry model with open floor plan and 2 car garage. Walking distance to clubhouse, golf, tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
130 Eleanor Road
130 Eleanor Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Raphael Model Plus Sun Room @ Upscale Adult Community with many Amenities in a most desirable area. Hot Water Baseboard Heat, Indoor & Outdoor Pools fitness center, billiards,and Computer/library room. Clubhouse has a Deli for takeout and Catering.
Results within 5 miles of Toms River

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
22 Imperial Place N
22 Imperial Pl, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22 Imperial Place N in Ocean County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
393 Route 35
393 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4800 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $7,000 per month for Winter (off season) Magnificent brand new custom designed coastal waterfront home featuring a 220ft. dock ascending into Barnegat Bay.4 BD,4.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
107 Solar Drive
107 Solar Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Completely updated 3bdrm, 1 ba ranch in Midstreams with huge detached 2 car garage and nice fenced in yard.New kitchen, new SS appliances, all new ductwork, newer windows, AC and furnace.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Holiday City South
1 Unit Available
2 Madera Court
2 Madera Court, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Excellent condition Lakeview model in Holiday City South, a 55+ age restricted community. Large living room / dining room. Den/family room off updated kitchen. Two bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
459 E End Avenue
459 East End Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Cedarwood Park. Renovated 1000 sq. ft. home with full finished basement and one car garage. 3 Bedrooms. 1.5 baths. Freshly painted. Granite counters, white cabinets, laminate flooring and recessed LED lighting in eat in kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8 Baywood Boulevard
8 Baywood Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Immaculate 3 Bed 1 Bath rental with utilities included. Home boasts, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, and washer and dryer. Excellent curb appeal and close to the beaches. This won't last long!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Toms River, NJ

Toms River apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

