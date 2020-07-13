/
apartments with pool
77 Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ with pool
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Silverton Road
1054 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Premium North Dover area! Come enjoy the privacy of this French colonial homestead, set back 200 ft. on a deep 2.25 acre fenced, wooded lot.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
1 of 34
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1244 Hickory Street
1244 Hickory Street, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3439 sqft
Here it is! Your DREAM HOME in the most sought-after section of prestigious NORTH DOVER in TOMS RIVER! This GRACIOUS BRICK FRONT COLONIAL sits on 1.37 acres in BEAUTIFUL PARK-LIKE SETTING.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
5 Newcastle Court
5 Newcastle Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Yellowstone model in the 55+ community of Holiday City at Berkeley. Located on a cul-de-sac this model offers over 1100 square feet of living on a semi-private location. MUST HAVE CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OF AGE TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
107 Southview Drive
107 Southview Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL - Bring your boat! Bring your pool toys! Bring your kayak and paddle boards! First time this home has been available for summer rentals.
1 of 12
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.
1 of 1
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
79 Orlando Boulevard
79 Orlando Boulevard, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to Holiday City South, a sought after 55+ active adult community. Don't miss this chance to lease a completely updated Laguna. Relax on the front covered patio, enter through the screened in porch.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
1 Tampa Lane
1 Tampa Lane, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY RENTAL IN HOLIDAY CITY. BAL HARBOR MODEL WITH 1,500 SQ.FT. ALL LARGE ROOMS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER. NEW WASHER. A GREAT RENTAL.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
3 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
151 E Kennedy Blvd 11a
151 E Kennedy Blvd, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
crossroads manor - Property Id: 195660 beautiful renovated swimming pool dvd library heat and hot water included hardwood flooring Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195660 Property Id 195660 (RLNE5882741)
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
716 Baltic Drive
716 Baltic Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL WINTER RENTALBRING THE WHOLE FAMILY TO BEAUTIFUL CEDAR BRIDGE MANOR, AN UNDISCOVERED GEM W/PRIVATE WATERFRONT PARK FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH RANCH HOME.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Dahlia Court
1509 Dahlia Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1219 sqft
Your search is over!! This unit is a Large Astor II model with 2 bedrooms plus a loft which could be used as a 3rdand a closet. This unit has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
243 Curtis Point Drive
243 Curtis Point Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
5500 sqft
Breathtaking BAY FRONT views!! Impressive 5500 sq.foot home in prestigious waterfront community of Curtis Point! Dining room and state of the art kitchen, all on main floor with wall to ceiling windows over looking POOL & BAY.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Poppy Place
1107 Poppy Pl, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1219 sqft
Rental in 60 Acres, Aster II Model end unit in cul-de-sac! Living room, Dining room, and 2 Bedrooms. Spiral staircase leading to loft with closet and skylights. Storage area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full Bath, washer, and dryer.
