47 Abbey Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pristine End unit townhome.@ story foyer leads to living room with celestory windows.Formal dining roomwith extensive molding.Gourmet kitchenwith upscale appliances and granite counters.Master suite features 3 closets,vaulted ceiling,exquisite master bathw/double sinks,granite counters oversized showerw/seat and frameless doors.2 story great room with sone fireplace and built ins bookcases.Second level offersden,bedroom,loft with built ins and full bath.Oversized patio and 2 car garage.