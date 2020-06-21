All apartments in Tinton Falls
47 Abbey Road

Location

47 Abbey Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pristine End unit townhome.@ story foyer leads to living room with celestory windows.Formal dining roomwith extensive molding.Gourmet kitchenwith upscale appliances and granite counters.Master suite features 3 closets,vaulted ceiling,exquisite master bathw/double sinks,granite counters oversized showerw/seat and frameless doors.2 story great room with sone fireplace and built ins bookcases.Second level offersden,bedroom,loft with built ins and full bath.Oversized patio and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Abbey Road have any available units?
47 Abbey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tinton Falls, NJ.
What amenities does 47 Abbey Road have?
Some of 47 Abbey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Abbey Road currently offering any rent specials?
47 Abbey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Abbey Road pet-friendly?
No, 47 Abbey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tinton Falls.
Does 47 Abbey Road offer parking?
Yes, 47 Abbey Road does offer parking.
Does 47 Abbey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Abbey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Abbey Road have a pool?
Yes, 47 Abbey Road has a pool.
Does 47 Abbey Road have accessible units?
No, 47 Abbey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Abbey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Abbey Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Abbey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Abbey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
