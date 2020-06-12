/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
130 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tinton Falls, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
46 Frontier Way
46 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1161 sqft
Available July 15 - Upper floor 2 BR 1.5 BATHROOMS. NEAT AND CLEAN and ready to go. One pet allowed for extra $75/mo. Large room sizes, BOTH bedrooms have walk-in closets, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove and microhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
47 Abbey Road
47 Abbey Road, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Pristine End unit townhome.@ story foyer leads to living room with celestory windows.Formal dining roomwith extensive molding.Gourmet kitchenwith upscale appliances and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
737 Timber Ridge Court
737 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1073 sqft
737 Timber Ridge Court is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment home featuring a spacious layout, ample storage space and a private balcony. Inside, you'll find a gourmet kitchen, spa-like bathrooms and luxurious finishes at every turn.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
13 Pointe Circle
13 South Pointe Circle, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great South Pointe location with easy access to route 18 and GSP. Meticulously maintained condo sports 2 generous bedrooms with large walk in closets in both bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
207 Lakeside Avenue
207 Lakeside Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Rare opportunity to own over 1 acre of land on the Swimming River Reservoir with views hard to replicate. This property features both side and rear views and the opportunities are endless.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
119 White Street
119 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR UNIT FOR RENT. TWO BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, WASHER, DRYER IN UNIT. NEWER BATHS,
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
29 Auburn Court
29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
