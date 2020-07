Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in fox chase! - Property Id: 302090



First floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with washer dryer! Open floor plan, patio, and so much more!! Fox Chase is located in Tinton Falls which is close to all major highways, GSP, Route 18, shopping, beaches, and more!! Call today! Good credit a must!!! No pets!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302090

Property Id 302090



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5866044)