11 Beaumont Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage. Heating and furnace is newer, washer/dryer on the second floor for convenience. Each bedroom is connected to their own full bathroom. Downstairs bathroom has been newly renovated. Enjoy all of the amenities of Society Hill - community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and playground. Minutes to GSP, train, Rt. 18, Rt. 35, shopping, restaurants, Red Bank and beaches. Tenant pays for rent + utilities. Sorry, no pets considered.