2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:49 PM
177 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ
Last updated June 10 at 06:44am
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
932 sqft
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Summit
2 Units Available
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
412 Morris Ave.
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1046 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 2020 Renovation Complete! 2 BR, 2 Full BA with 1046 sf. in Summit Park. located within minutes from downtown shopping & dining. NYC train station, schools, and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
66 New England Avenue
66 New England Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1040 sqft
Newly renovated. New White Kitchen with quartz countertops. All new appliances, Open floor plan, finished lower level. End unit with fireplace and extra windows. Town Inspections for renovation complete. Ready for move in.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22
390 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools & downtown Summit. Bright & airy 2nd floor condo with hardwood floors. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, tv/phone/internet.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
150 BROAD ST
150 Broad Street, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
Brand New Construction! Custom, elegant finishes await you and the convenience of townhome living. Exceptional space, open floor plan, and bright sunlit rooms. Private garage parking & outdoor space.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Reno will be done in 7 days Pictures to be updated Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
14-16 WILLIAM ST
14-16 William Street, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
Convenient location for everything Summit has to offer, yet tucked back on a quiet street. With close proximity to Summit downtown, train station and schools this home is a perfect choice.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
13 UNION PL
13 Union Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 UNION PL in Summit. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
49 Park Ave Unit 1
49 Park Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
JUST RENOVATED. First floor unit. 10' ceilings,recessed lighting w/dimmers,oak flooring throughout,quarts counters,large center island,stainless appliances, professional hood,large washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Summit
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
380 MAIN ST UNIT 21
380 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Location! Just a couple blocks to the train station and the center of town. The condo is tucked back off the road overlooking the courtyard in the front and a grassy rear yard.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
27 BOWERS LN
27 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Lovely apartment updated with new carpet and kitchen floor and freshly painted through out, new windows and new in-unit washer/dryer and refrigerator. Walk to restaurants, shops and NJ transit to NYC. Short term (3 month), furnished lease available.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
55 SUMMIT AVE
55 Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 CENTER ST
5 Center Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
BRAND NEW Everything! 2 BD/1 BA "ROLL OUT OF BED" to town & train! Recessed lighting & beautiful high ceilings. State of the art Chef's Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & pantry. PRISTINE hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Summit
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Watchung
13 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
