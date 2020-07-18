Rent Calculator
Home
/
Summit, NJ
/
34 WOODMERE DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
34 WOODMERE DR
34 Woodmere Drive
·
No Longer Available
34 Woodmere Drive, Summit, NJ 07901
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 5 bedroom colonial with first floor master suite, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34 WOODMERE DR have any available units?
34 WOODMERE DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Summit, NJ
.
What amenities does 34 WOODMERE DR have?
Some of 34 WOODMERE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 34 WOODMERE DR currently offering any rent specials?
34 WOODMERE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 WOODMERE DR pet-friendly?
No, 34 WOODMERE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Summit
.
Does 34 WOODMERE DR offer parking?
No, 34 WOODMERE DR does not offer parking.
Does 34 WOODMERE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 WOODMERE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 WOODMERE DR have a pool?
No, 34 WOODMERE DR does not have a pool.
Does 34 WOODMERE DR have accessible units?
No, 34 WOODMERE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 34 WOODMERE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 WOODMERE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 WOODMERE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 WOODMERE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
