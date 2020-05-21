508 Passaic Avenue

Amenities

Summer rental 2020 - august availability - Lovely Spring Lake Beach Cottage - 1/2 block to the Lake, 2 blocks to town, stores and train station nearby. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with fully equipped kitchen, sun drenched family room with french doors to private yard with spa and grill, also features a great front porch for relaxing, morning coffee and afternoon cocktails. 2 queen beds, 3 twins, 3 smart TVs and Sonos, internet and cable, plenty of off street parking... bikes, 4 beach/pool badges, linens and towels included. Weekly cleaning service included. $4,500/week ....August/4 week minimum - - No Smokers, no pets. Owner/Agent