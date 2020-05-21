All apartments in Spring Lake
508 Passaic Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:23 AM

508 Passaic Avenue

508 Passaic Avenue · (732) 449-4966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Summer rental 2020 - august availability - Lovely Spring Lake Beach Cottage - 1/2 block to the Lake, 2 blocks to town, stores and train station nearby. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with fully equipped kitchen, sun drenched family room with french doors to private yard with spa and grill, also features a great front porch for relaxing, morning coffee and afternoon cocktails. 2 queen beds, 3 twins, 3 smart TVs and Sonos, internet and cable, plenty of off street parking... bikes, 4 beach/pool badges, linens and towels included. Weekly cleaning service included. $4,500/week ....August/4 week minimum - - No Smokers, no pets. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Passaic Avenue have any available units?
508 Passaic Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Passaic Avenue have?
Some of 508 Passaic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Passaic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
508 Passaic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Passaic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 508 Passaic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 508 Passaic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 508 Passaic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 508 Passaic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Passaic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Passaic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 508 Passaic Avenue has a pool.
Does 508 Passaic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 508 Passaic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Passaic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Passaic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Passaic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Passaic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
