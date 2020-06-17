112 Passaic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill media room tennis court

Outstanding summer rental 1,000 feet to the beach and 700 feet to downtown Third Avenue and park, lake, and tennis courts! 7 bedrooms, 5.5 updated baths, huge open front porch, wine cellar, movie theatre and BBQ grill. $45,000 for four weeks August 2, 2020 to August 30. Shorter terms may be available at $11,250 per week (two week minimum). Additional housekeeping charge of $150.00 per week. Smoking prohibited in the house. Maximum occupancy is 10 people. Pets considered on an individual basis (negotiable additional fee).