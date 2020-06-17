All apartments in Spring Lake
Find more places like 112 Passaic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Lake, NJ
/
112 Passaic Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

112 Passaic Avenue

112 Passaic Avenue · (732) 245-9245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

112 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 6180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Outstanding summer rental 1,000 feet to the beach and 700 feet to downtown Third Avenue and park, lake, and tennis courts! 7 bedrooms, 5.5 updated baths, huge open front porch, wine cellar, movie theatre and BBQ grill. $45,000 for four weeks August 2, 2020 to August 30. Shorter terms may be available at $11,250 per week (two week minimum). Additional housekeeping charge of $150.00 per week. Smoking prohibited in the house. Maximum occupancy is 10 people. Pets considered on an individual basis (negotiable additional fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Passaic Avenue have any available units?
112 Passaic Avenue has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Passaic Avenue have?
Some of 112 Passaic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Passaic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 Passaic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Passaic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Passaic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 112 Passaic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 Passaic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 112 Passaic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Passaic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Passaic Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 Passaic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 Passaic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 Passaic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Passaic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Passaic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Passaic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Passaic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 112 Passaic Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms
Spring Lake Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Lake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NY
Browns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity