118 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families. Completely renovated from top to bottom, beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout, marble & tile bathrooms, professional stainless steel appliances in kitchen. This home provides easy summer living with family-friendly spaces where the kitchen sits in the center of everything. The private backyard with patio, BBQ grill, outdoor shower and in-ground pool will provide hours of family fun. Pets considered. 5 beach and pool badges are included.