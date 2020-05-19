All apartments in Spring Lake
Spring Lake, NJ
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue

118 Madison Avenue · (732) 449-1555
Location

118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

7 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families. Completely renovated from top to bottom, beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout, marble & tile bathrooms, professional stainless steel appliances in kitchen. This home provides easy summer living with family-friendly spaces where the kitchen sits in the center of everything. The private backyard with patio, BBQ grill, outdoor shower and in-ground pool will provide hours of family fun. Pets considered. 5 beach and pool badges are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Madison Avenue have any available units?
118 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 118 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
118 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 118 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 118 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 118 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 118 Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 118 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 118 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
