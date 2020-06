Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Victorian Home available to rent July 2020. Available July 11, 2020 - July 25, 2020. Two week minimum. Located in the heart of Spring Lake just three blocks away from the North End Beach. Included are linens, 4 beach badges, beach chairs and two bikes. Cleaning fee of $150. Utilities paid by tenant (gas, electric and cable). No Pets, No Smoking.