Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Quintessential Spring Lake Estate set on park like grounds. Lovely tree lined street with easy access to beach and downtown. Seven spacious bedrooms and five new baths. Large kitchen and living room perfect for extended family entertainment.Family Room Enjoy the charm of this Grand Spring Lake estate this summer. Available for month of July for $60,000 and August 1 through Labor Day for $75,000.Treat your family to the vacation of their dreams.