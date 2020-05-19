All apartments in Spring Lake
Find more places like 1609 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Lake, NJ
/
1609 Ocean Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

1609 Ocean Avenue

1609 Ocean Avenue · (732) 449-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1609 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great OCEANFRONT home with wrap around porch and open floor plan, maximizing the ocean views from both inside and out., Completely renovated with 6 bedrooms, 2 with full oversized second floor balcony to wake up to the sound of the crashing waves and fresh ocean air. AN additional 4 bedroom and a total of 4 full beautiful new bathrooms.All new Smart TV's . Includes 5 beach badges and utilities.Please note that $35,000 is for 2 week rental/ can also have for $70,000 for July . August is rented . June .Sept available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1609 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1609 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1609 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 1609 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1609 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1609 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1609 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1609 Ocean Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms
Spring Lake Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Lake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NY
Browns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity