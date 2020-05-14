All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:30 PM

1205 5th Avenue

1205 5th Avenue · (732) 859-7808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Summer Rental Available May 30th - June 27th Close to all things Spring Lake, just a short walk to downtown, the beach,the lake, the train, the library and more. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath cottage awaits you. Enter the 1st floor open floor plan from the wicker filled rocking chair front porch. The fenced in and private flagstone patio is shaded and bordered by summer perennials and perfect for outdoor dining and enjoyment. Outdoor shower, plenty of off street parking, C/AC and 4 Spring Lake beach badges included. Available through June 27th at $2900 a week, 2 week minimum. Rented for 7.1-8.29.20 $150.00 cleaning fee, any charges over $75.00 per week for gas & electric will be deducted from utility dep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 5th Avenue have any available units?
1205 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1205 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1205 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1205 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1205 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 1205 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1205 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1205 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1205 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1205 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1205 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 5th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
