1205 5th Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental Available May 30th - June 27th Close to all things Spring Lake, just a short walk to downtown, the beach,the lake, the train, the library and more. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath cottage awaits you. Enter the 1st floor open floor plan from the wicker filled rocking chair front porch. The fenced in and private flagstone patio is shaded and bordered by summer perennials and perfect for outdoor dining and enjoyment. Outdoor shower, plenty of off street parking, C/AC and 4 Spring Lake beach badges included. Available through June 27th at $2900 a week, 2 week minimum. Rented for 7.1-8.29.20 $150.00 cleaning fee, any charges over $75.00 per week for gas & electric will be deducted from utility dep.