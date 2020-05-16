All apartments in Spring Lake
Spring Lake, NJ
111 York Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:38 PM

111 York Avenue

111 York Avenue · (732) 449-2777
Spring Lake
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

111 York Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3462 sqft

Amenities

Looking for that perfect summer getaway? Look no further! This newer home is only 1 block to the beach. Everything inside is new! Furnishings, linens, dishes, etc! There are 2 masters--1 on the first floor with en-suite baths and lots of space for your guests to spread out! First floor includes living/dining area & a sun porch! Imagine reading your book out there or simply enjoying a glass of wine after a long day on the beach! 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms & a loft area. Off 2 of the bedrooms is a large rear deck for soaking up the rays. Whatever you prefer, there is a place for privacy for everyone! 2 king, 1 queen and a kids room with 2 twins and a set of bunk beds. Includes beach badges. No pets, smokers, or groups. $6000 /wk for June & Sept. July and August are rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 York Avenue have any available units?
111 York Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 York Avenue have?
Some of 111 York Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 111 York Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 York Avenue does offer parking.
Does 111 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 York Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 York Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 York Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
