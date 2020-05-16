111 York Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Looking for that perfect summer getaway? Look no further! This newer home is only 1 block to the beach. Everything inside is new! Furnishings, linens, dishes, etc! There are 2 masters--1 on the first floor with en-suite baths and lots of space for your guests to spread out! First floor includes living/dining area & a sun porch! Imagine reading your book out there or simply enjoying a glass of wine after a long day on the beach! 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms & a loft area. Off 2 of the bedrooms is a large rear deck for soaking up the rays. Whatever you prefer, there is a place for privacy for everyone! 2 king, 1 queen and a kids room with 2 twins and a set of bunk beds. Includes beach badges. No pets, smokers, or groups. $6000 /wk for June & Sept. July and August are rented.