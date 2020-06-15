All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:02 AM

54 Linden Court

54 Linden Court · (732) 449-3322
Location

54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches. The MBR has a queen bed and the second BR has 2 double beds. Fairway Mews boasts tennis courts, an in-ground pool, a clubhouse & an 18 hole executive golf course. The community is ideally located near the beach, train and restaurants. Recent updates also include new flooring and painting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Linden Court have any available units?
54 Linden Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Linden Court have?
Some of 54 Linden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Linden Court currently offering any rent specials?
54 Linden Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Linden Court pet-friendly?
No, 54 Linden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake Heights.
Does 54 Linden Court offer parking?
Yes, 54 Linden Court does offer parking.
Does 54 Linden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Linden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Linden Court have a pool?
Yes, 54 Linden Court has a pool.
Does 54 Linden Court have accessible units?
No, 54 Linden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Linden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Linden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Linden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Linden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
