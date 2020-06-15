54 Linden Court

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches. The MBR has a queen bed and the second BR has 2 double beds. Fairway Mews boasts tennis courts, an in-ground pool, a clubhouse & an 18 hole executive golf course. The community is ideally located near the beach, train and restaurants. Recent updates also include new flooring and painting.